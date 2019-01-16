PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A young child is being hailed a “superhero” after he spotted a fire at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island Tuesday night.

The brother of a patient noticed the flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the Eddy Street hospital around 8 p.m., hospital officials said.

He alerted his mother, who quickly brought it to the attention of staff.

Dr. Timothy Babineu praised the boy for helping stop the fire from causing any more destruction.

“We always talk about the superheroes here at Hasbro Hospital. He is a superhero,” the surgeon said. “I guess he was looking out the window and said, ‘Mom there’s a fire,’ and she believed him and told staff, and staff called the Providence Fire Department immediately.”

Responding firefighters could be seen raising their ladders to extinguish the flames.

Hospital spokesperson David Levesque says no evacuations were made and there were no reported injuries.

He added that the cause of the fire remains under investigation but workers had been on the roof earlier in the day.

Providence firefighters made quick work of this 2 alarm fire at Hasbro Children’s Hospital pic.twitter.com/HgKpcWYfEb — Providence Fire Fighters (@ProvFirefighter) January 16, 2019

