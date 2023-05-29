MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A young boy was rushed to the hospital by helicopter on Sunday after suffering serious burns when he fell into a fire pit in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital with what firefighters say were burns to 20 percent of his body. Officials say he is in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

