SALINAS, Calif. (WHDH) — A county in California honored a hometown swimming sensation who could be Michael Phelps in the making.

On Tuesday, Monterey County officially declared Sept. 18 “Superman Clark Kent Apuada Day” after a 10-year-old who broke a 100-meter butterfly record that Phelps set when he was the samge age.

Apuada beat the legendary Olympian by more than a second.

He said having a day named after him feels special.

“I feel great. It feels amazing,” he exclaimed. “Trying to get national age group records and my ultimate goal is to make it to the Olympics.”

Phelps set the record in 1995 and later went on to become the most decorated Olympian of all time.

