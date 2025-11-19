MASHANTUCKET, CONN. (WHDH) – Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a fire at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.

The fire drew a large response from fire and police Tuesday night.

Officials said the fire broke out at the David Burke Prime Steakhouse.

Foxwoods said normal operations have resumed.

The injured firefighters were treated and released.

