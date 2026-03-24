WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A student at the College of the Holy Cross died in a Connecticut lake Saturday night.

Dominck Tocci, 20, was reported missing that evening; he and another 20-year-old man were in a canoe when it capsized on Lake Hayward.

The other man was rescued by a passing boater, but Tocci was nowhere to be found.

Several agencies, including the Connecticut State Police, were involved in the search.

HIs body was found Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the College of the Holy Cross said in part:

“The prayers of the entire Holy Cross community are with Dominick’s family, friends, classmates, professors and all who knew him. Support from counselors and our college chaplains has been made available to any student, faculty, or staff member who may need it.”

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