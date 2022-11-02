ETNA, Maine (WHDH)– A 74-year-old man is out of the woods after going missing for more than a day thanks for a game warden and his K9.

The man was reported missing Sunday evening after a trip into the woods that morning. After 30 hours, he was located. He said when he heard the dog, he knew he’d be OK.

“He heard the bell from the dog, heard the panting. Next thing you know he saw a black lab in front of him, it actually startled him a lot. He looked and saw her vest and saw it said ‘Game Warden’ on her vest he said instant feeling of relief came over him he just said, ‘Wow I’m saved,'” said Cpl. Lucas Bellanceau of the Maine Warden Service.

The man told authorities he doesn’t believe he would’ve made it another night in the cold temperatures if the dog did not find him.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)