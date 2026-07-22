BIDDEFORD, Maine (WHDH) – The Biddeford City Council held its first meeting since the deadly ICE shooting of a 26-year-old father who was not the target of agents.

Johan Guerrero was killed by ICE agents while driving away from his home last week.

Homeland Security said the agents were looking for a person who had a final order of removal from the U.S., not Guerrero.

Community members said they are proud of the way Biddeford responded to the shooting.

The city council issued a proclamation demanding justice and accountability in the death.

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