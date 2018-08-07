Man playing disc golf struck by random bullet

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who was grazed by a bullet while he was playing disc golf says he’s lucky to be alive.

Lewiston resident Cameron Hart says he plays disc golf several times a week, and never imagined he could have been shot during a game. WGME-TV reports Hart believes he overheard rounds being shot off near the course, and says he believes he was hit by a ricocheting bullet.

Hart says the bullet grazed his upper lip, and was told if it hit anywhere else he might have been killed.

Hart’s family looked over the scene with state police to try and figure out how the bullet hit him. Police are investigating the shooting