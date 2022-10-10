BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building.

The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building.

“I found myself looking at, like, 15, 20 babies sleeping and immediately just kind of lined everybody up and we started grabbing them, putting them into the crib,” said Squillante.

None of the babies were injured.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)