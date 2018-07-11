WEYBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say an SUV driver has hit a tree and died in the town of Weybridge.

The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle driven by 36-year-old Randall Quesnel Jr., of Ferrisburgh, was traveling north on James Road in excess of the posted speed limit when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

Quesnel was taken to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)