HARDWICK, V.T. (WHDH) — A pair of Vermont State Troopers were attacked by an incensed father behind the wheel of a construction-grade excavator after the officers attempted to arrest his son earlier this month.

Shortly after police arrived at a Hardwick home to arrest Brandon Tallman on burglary and aggravated assault charges, his parents attempted to break up the scene while their son was pulled away.

While Amy Tallman tried to physically separate the troopers from her son, Wayne Tallman clambered into the excavator parked in the driveway. Video then shows the arm of the excavator lowering and pawing at the troopers on the ground.

“It could’ve been ‘Sir, turn around, put your hands behind your back, you’re under arrest for an assault,’ and they could’ve just driven away,” said Captain Matt Daley. “They don’t have a scenario at the academy where they practice this one.”

Wayne Tallman was eventually arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer by threatening them with a deadly weapon, impeding a public officer and misdemeanor counts and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest. Amy Tallman is facing charges of impeding an officer.

Brandon Tallman pleaded not guilty on felony counts of aggravated assault and burglary earlier this month.

