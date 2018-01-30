7News gets look at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WHDH) — With days to go before the Super Bowl, 7News and other media got a tour of U.S. Bank Stadium as crews were putting the finishing touches on the field.

The stadium is only about a year-and-a-half old. With glass covering some of the walls, the Minneapolis skyline can actually be viewed from some of the seats. The roof is also made of plastic, giving the feel of an open-air stadium.

Inside is a sea of purple, as it is home of the Minnesota Vikings. But Patriots and Eagles logos are showing up everywhere, from the field to the scoreboard.

As far as concessions, local fare is on the menu, including wild rice bratwurst. Other items represent the cuisines of Philadelphia and New England. For Philadelphia, a roast pork sandwich and crab fries are available. Those from New England can order a clam roll and clam chowder, made by local restaurant Legal Sea Foods.

