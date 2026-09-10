SEATTLE (AP) — A.J. Brown injured his right ankle in his New England Patriots debut Wednesday night against Seattle, and the standout receiver was questionable to return.

Brown was hurt early in the third quarter on an incomplete pass from Drake Maye.

The Patriots acquired Brown in an offseason trade with Philadelphia. Brown had at least 1,000 yards receiving and seven touchdown catches in six of his first seven seasons, including 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns on 78 catches with the Eagles last year.

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