(WHDH) — A poster mix-up featuring New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady left one New York Giants fan is disgust.

Blake Pace, from Cortland, New York, was eager to open an Amazon package containing a poster of an iconic catch made by Giants player Odell Beckham Jr. on Aug. 28. Instead, he saw Brady’s face staring back at him following a Super Bowl win.

Pace tweeted a video of his reaction, saying, “Amazon, we need to talk.”

The third-party vendor from Amazon has contacted Pace and given him the correct poster.

