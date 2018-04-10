ATHOL, MA (WHDH/AP) — The Athol Police Department is getting in on the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry ahead of their upcoming match-up.

The police chief issued a memo that said, “Effective immediately, no Yankees clothing may be worn inside the Athol Police Station. This directive will be strictly enforced. Go Sox!!”

The Red Sox face off against the Yankees Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

Giancarlo Stanton and J.D. Martinez will get their first swings in the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry when aces Luis Severino and Chris Sale start at Fenway Park in the opener of 19 games between the AL East powers.

Boston has won eight in a row, but the team without shortstop Xander Bogaerts who was put on the 10-day disabled list because of a cracked bone in his left ankle.

Stanton is still looking for his stroke, who is hitting .167 with 20 strikeouts in 42 at-bats in his first year with New York.

