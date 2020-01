BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics’ furriest fan took in Saturday night’s game against the Pelicans.

A dog in a Marcus Smart jersey was spotted in the upper rows of the TD Garden. The Celtics beat the Pelicans, 140-105

The Garden’s policy allows for service dogs, but not emotional support animals.

