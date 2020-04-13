Big Papi surprises Beth Israel medical workers with Red Sox tickets for life on John Krasinski’s online show

BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor and Newton native John Krasinski scored a home run with his latest installment of “Some Good News” by surprising healthcare workers and Boston Red Sox fans who work in the COVID-19 unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

A tweet by the medical center about missing baseball recently caught Krasinski’s attention.

“Even though we miss @redsox baseball and the excitement down the street at Fenway, @bidmchealth’s Red Sox Nation is still going strong!” the tweet read.

Krasinski video chatted with some of the healthcare workers to praise them for all their hard work.

“I know we’re all missing baseball season, but that doesn’t mean I can’t bring baseball to you,” Krasinski exclaimed.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz jumped on to the online call, surprising the workers in a big way.

“I got to tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you for what you guys are doing,” Big Papi said. “The Red Sox are going to donate tickets for life.”

Krasinski then clarified that the workers on the call and everyone working at Beth Israel would get Red Sox tickets for life.

The surprises kept coming, as the staff climbed onto what Krasinski called “the most sanitized duck boat in America.”

The duck boat took them to Fenway Park, where they got to run the bases, throw out a pitch, and watch some of the biggest Boston names give them a shout out on the big screen.

“The most special place in Boston has just been opened to the most special people in Boston,” Krasinski said.

With so many healthcare heroes not being able to see their families in person, Krasinski announced that AT&T will give three months of free service to every doctor and nurse in America.

