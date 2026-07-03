The Boston Celtics have signed center Neemias Queta to a four-year extension, according to person familiar with the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the signing cannot be announced until Monday at the earliest. ESPN, which first reported the deal, cited agent Bill Duffy in saying the extension was worth $56 million.

Retaining Queta seemed to be a priority for the Celtics, who traded perennial All-Star Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia earlier this week for Paul George and draft picks.

Queta, who turns 27 on July 13, is coming off a breakout season with the Celtics. He averaged a career-best 10.2 points, a career-best 8.4 rebounds and was a full-time starter for the first time.

The Portugal native also got better as the season went along, averaging 11.2 points on 68% shooting after the All-Star break.

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