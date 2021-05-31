BOSTON (WHDH) - From the packed steps of the TD Garden to the crowded barstools just down the street, Boston fans are excited to be back at full capacity in time for the NHL and NBA playoffs

Sullivan’s Tap opened this weekend for the first time in 16 months — the same day the TD Garden went back to 100 percent capacity.

Sullivan’s Tap owner Dana Rosenblatt says the crowd for Sunday’s Bruins game was so big, they had to clean up empty bottles with a snow shovel.

“No rowdiness; it was a cool crowd, but it was just a ton of people in here dropping stuff on the floor, so that’s why I’m known as the guy with the shovel now,” he said.

Fans visiting Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina across the street said that they also felt the excitement.

“I likened it to a parade, like we’re already celebrating a championship as we’re walking in,” one man said. “That’s the type of energy it was yesterday.”

From the bartenders, to the partially-masked crowds, people say it will take some time getting adjusted, but for now, they’re looking forward to more playoff time in Boston.

“I feel fortunate to be vaccinated and to be able to enjoy the things we used to,” one woman said.

Fans visiting the TD Garden are reminded that masks are still needed to head inside the venue.

