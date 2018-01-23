Boston Police warning Patriots fans about buying counterfeit tickets

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have issued a warning to fans to beware of counterfeit tickets ahead of next Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Police say fans should be wary of purchasing counterfeit tickets, saying fans who purchase tickets from second- or third-party sources are taking a chance and that fans should only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies.

Officials also highlighted buying from sites like Craigslist and Reddit as potentially problematic; police say such purchases are the “buyer’s own risk.”

“Remember,” BPD said in a statement, “if the price of the ticket or the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is!”

Anyone with information about the selling of counterfeit tickets is urged to contact Boston Police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)