BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox on Saturday announced that the club has parted ways with Manager Alex Cora, along with five members of the coaching staff: Hitting Coach Peter Fatse, Third Base Coach Kyle Hudson, Bench Coach Ramón Vázquez, Assistant Hitting Coach Dillon Lawson, and Major League Hitting Strategy Coach Joe Cronin.

Game Planning and Run Prevention Coach Jason Varitek has been reassigned to a new role within the organization. Details of his reassignment will be announced at a later date.

“Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018, and for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude,” said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry. “He has had a lasting impact on this team and on this city. He has led on and off the field in so many important ways. These decisions are never easy, but this one is especially difficult given what Alex has meant to the Red Sox since the day he arrived.

“I want to thank Alex, our coaches, and their families for everything they have given to this organization. They have been part of this club in a way that goes beyond the field, and they will always have our respect and gratitude.”

Chad Tracy will serve as Interim Manager for the Red Sox. Tracy, 40, has served as Manager of Triple-A Worcester since 2022. He spent the previous seven seasons (2015-21) in the Los Angeles Angels system, including three as a minor league manager with Low-A Burlington (2015) and High-A Inland Empire (2016-17). He served as the Angels’ minor league field coordinator from 2018-21. Tracy played eight professional seasons (2006-13) in the Rangers, Rockies, and Royals organizations.

Chad Epperson will serve as the club’s Interim Third Base Coach. Epperson, 54, has served as Manager of Double-A Portland since 2022 after previously spending 12 seasons as Catching Coordinator for the Red Sox. Prior to that, he spent eight years as a manager or coach in the Red Sox farm system. The Kentucky native managed Greenville in 2005 and Augusta in 2004 after spending two seasons (2002-03) as Sarasota’s hitting coach. Prior to his coaching career, Epperson played nine years in the minor leagues in the Mets (1992-95), Red Sox (1997-99), and Orioles (2000) systems.

Collin Hetzler will serve as part of the club’s Major League hitting staff. He joined the organization in 2025 as Triple-A Worcester’s Hitting Coach after spending four seasons in the Mets’ organization and serving as Triple-A Syracuse’s Hitting Coach from 2023-24.

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