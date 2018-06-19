Brockton firefighter basks in success at US Open golf tournament

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Jordan Spieth. Tiger Woods. Rory McIlroy. They’re three of the top golfers in the world. And all three missed the cut at the US Open this past weekend.

One golfer who didn’t, however, was Brockton firefighter Matt Parziale.

The 31-year-old tied for the lowest score by an amateur golfer in the prestigious tournament.

“It was a lot of fun to compete here,” Parziale said. “I’m happy I made the cut and was able to play four rounds. I wish I could have played a little better.”

Still, he’s been heating up ever since winning the US Mid-Amateur tournament last October, which qualified him for the Masters and the US Open.

The opportunity gives him a chance to play alongside pros — who seem very interested in his other line of work.

“They want to hear some of the stories,” Parzialie says of his firefighting gig. “They’re entertained by that, so it’s fun to talk about.”

Parziale is on leave from the fire department while he chases the golf dream. As a firefighter, he follows in his father’s footsteps, and he knows that Brockton has his back from every tee box.

And his father has HIS back on the golf course, walking alongside him as his caddy.

“Everyone’s excited,” Parziale said. “The whole city, the mayor, the chief, Thorny Lea, Old Sandwich, everyone in the area, Mass Golf — they’ve given incredible support.”

Now back from the US Open, Parziale is already back on the golf course. This time he’s in Rhode Island for the Northeast Amateur Invite at Wannamoisett Country Club.

While it’s been a whirlwind, Parziale says he does miss his full-time gig.

“Everyone loves going to the fires,” he said. “I’ve kept in contact with the guys, get a beer with them, see them, so yeah, the fires are fun, miss those for sure.”

Parziale has more golf to play this summer, and he’s got other exciting plans this summer — he’s getting married in August.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)