Bruins fans pack TD Garden to watch intrasquad scrimmage

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins fans packed TD Garden Thursday night to watch the B’s in an intrasquad scrimmage ahead of the Stanley Cup Final.

The fans were fired up after a week of waiting to see the team in action.

“It was electric,” one fan said. “The whole crowd was into it.”

There was nothing at stake during the scrimmage but a final public tune-up before the Bruins take on the Blues right back here Monday night.

After getting a firsthand look, fans are confident that this team will take home the Stanley Cup.

“I’ve been playing hockey all my life, and they look so good, running four lines out there. They got a good four lines, fan Kenny Burn said.

Tonight’s intrasquad game was a hit for families, knowing just how expensive it would be to bring everyone to any one of their Stanley Cup Final games.

“I thought it was awesome. The kids had a great time,” one mother said.

“Amazing,” young fan Cameron Moore said. “It was just so fun. Just watching all the guys play and looking up to all those guys. It’s inspiration to me.”

With Game 1 tickets on the secondary market selling for several hundred dollars, this was an enjoyable and affordable alternative.

“We talked about it, and $500 … the World Series was cheaper,” fan Trina Ford said. “But it was definitely fun to do.”

Everyone left the Garden wanting more. They still have a few more days to wait before the final gets underway.

“It was a great experience, and I think at the end of the day, this is a great thing, not only for the fans, but for them, and I think they’re going to be ready for Game 1,” one fan said.

