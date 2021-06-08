Boston Bruins head coach has been fined $25,000 for criticizing the officiating of Game 5 of the Second Round series against the New York Islanders on Monday night.

The National Hockey League announced the fine Tuesday following the Islanders 5-4 win over the Bruins.

The Islanders were successful on three of four power plays while getting called for just two penalties all game.

“I think they sell a narrative over there that it’s more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders,” Cassidy said. “They play hard and they play the right way, but I feel we’re the same way. The calls, the exact calls that are getting called on us do not get called on them — and I don’t know why.

“Maybe we need to sell them more, flop, but that’s not us,” he added. “It’s not like I’m sitting there going, ‘Every call against us sucks.’ It’s not true. It’s just the end of the day, the similar plays — they need to be penalized on those plays.

“They play hard, hard brand of hockey. Love the way they play. But they commit as many infractions as we do — trust me. It’s just a matter of calling ’em.”

The Islanders currently lead the series 3-2.

