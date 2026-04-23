BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins return home to TD Garden Thursday and are looking to take the lead in the first round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres, which is currently tied 1-1.

The game marks the first home playoff game for the team in two years, and players said they’re excited to take the ice in front of a crowd of excited fans.

“The Garden’s always incredible, you know, come playoff time. A lot of these guys, it’s their first time here for it, to see it, it’s going to be special,” said Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. “It’s the best, this is why you play hockey. I mean the regular season obviously has its parts and it’s fun, but you basically just play that just to get a chance at this, so we’re here now, and first one at home tonight. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Despite the change in venue, the team says their style of play remains the same.

“The biggest thing for us, we don’t want to change any of our style of play. I think that’s going to be the biggest thing,” said Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm. “We want to play Bruins hockey, but also kind of stay in control a little bit and keep our emotions under control so we can stick with our game plan.”

“We have to play our game, we have to focus on us, and we know what gives us success so we just have to be ready for tonight,” said Bruins right winger David Pastrnak. “We’re going to see probably their best, and we have to be ready for it.”

The Bruins return home with momentum on their side after winning game two in Buffalo, but Pastrnak said it’s important to put that win behind them and focus on what’s next.

“Listen, game’s over. We focus on game three, we tied the series there, it’s awesome but we’re going to shift our focus to tonight’s game,” he said. “Like I said, we’re all excited to be back home and it’s been a while so can’t wait. Can’t wait to the game start.”

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