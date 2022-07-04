BOSTON (WHDH) - After initially requesting a trade out of Boston in November, forward Jake DeBrusk is now happy to continue donning the black and gold, according to a report from TSN’s Ryan Rishaug.

Jake DeBrusk's agent Rick Valette spoke with Bruins GM Don Sweeney last week and informed him that DeBrusks trade request was rescinded, and that he'd be happy to remain a Bruin moving forward. DeBrusk has 2 years left at 4m, and could still be moved but unlikely at this point. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 4, 2022

According to Rishaug, DeBrusk’s agent, Rick Valette formally informed Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney that the 25-year-old winger no longer wishes to be traded.

DeBrusk is coming off a 2022 season in which he scored 25 goals and registered 17 assists in 77 games. It was a season that may have been unimaginable in November, when DeBrusk first requested the trade. At the time, DeBrusk’s name was commonly seen amongst the list of head coach Bruce Cassidy’s healthy scratches. Instead of coasting once the trade request was submitted, DeBrush surged the rest of the year, scoring 22 goals with 14 assists in the next 60 games.

In what most described as effort to boost his trade value, DeBrusk signed a two-year, $8 million extension.

Since their season came to an end in a first-round exit to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Bruins have made a change on the bench, firing Bruce Cassidy and bringing in former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery to head the franchise.

DeBrusk nor his agent have reportedly provided a specific reason for the rescission of the trade request.

