B’s top prospect Studnicka has sights set on on making team this Fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday marked day two of the 2019 Bruins Development Camp and the B’s top prospect has his eyes on making the team this Fall.

Top prospect Jack Studnicka, B’s second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, will not be taking the ice this week but is still gathering most of the attention.

Studnicka says that he has his sights set on breaking camp with the B’s this Fall.

“I think you know going into any camp, you know you’re in the wrong place is your goal isn’t to make the team,” Studnicka said. “That’s my goal going into this year, it was my goal last year and the year before, I think it should be everybody’s goal who comes to try to compete and play at a high level like you can.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)