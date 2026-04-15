MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton homered twice and Mick Abel pitched seven sharp innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Buxton had four hits and scored four runs, while Brooks Lee also homered for the Twins. Minnesota has won eight of nine.

Abel (1-2), who was acquired from the Phillies at last year’s trade deadline for closer Jhoan Duran, allowed four hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out a career-high 10. Boston, which is last in the AL East, was shut out for the first time this season.

Red Sox starter Sonny Gray (2-1) gave up five runs on nine hits with a walk and a strikeout over four innings.

Luke Keaschall’s RBI single in the first inning scored Buxton, who slid in just ahead of the relay throw. Buxton was initially called out, but Twins manager Derek Shelton challenged the call and got it overturned.

Buxton, who hit his first homer of the season on Monday, hit the first pitch of the third inning into the second deck in left field. He added a solo shot in the sixth for the 18th multi-homer game of his career.

Lee led off the fourth by driving a fastball from Gray into the right-field stands. Later in the inning, Trevor Larnach hit a two-run single to give the Twins a 5-0 lead.

Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras left in the fifth with lower back tightness.

Up next

Boston will send LHP Connelly Early (0-0, 2.63 ERA) to the mound against Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-2, 4.60) in the series finale Wednesday.

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