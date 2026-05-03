BOSTON (AP) — Cam Smith hit a two-out, two-run single off the Green Monster in the 10th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 on Sunday to take the series.

Jarren Duran hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, his second homer in three games after belting a three-run shot in Friday’s victory.

Boston went 0 for 11 with runners on, stranding 13.

Boston starter Ranger Suárez left the game after four scoreless innings due to right hamstring tightness. Coming off eight scoreless innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts in his last start, he gave up three hits, struck out three and walked one.

Astros first baseman Christian Walker was back in the lineup and went 2 for 3 after leaving Saturday’s win because he was hit in the helmet by a fastball. He went 6 for 10 in the series.

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was just 1 for 14 in the series with a single.

After Jose Altuve bounced into a rare 6-2-5 double play, Zack Kelly (0-2) reloaded the bases with a walk before Smith’s hit. Brice Matthews was cut down at the plate after Smith was in a rundown.

Bryan Abreu (1-2) worked two innings for the victory, getting Ceddanne Rafaela to bounce into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Making his first start since going on the injured list with mid-back inflammation April 13, Houston’s Cody Bolton went 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Duran homered into the right-field seats in the fifth and Houston tied it on Matthews’ sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Up next

Astros haven’t named a starter for their Monday home game against the Dodgers. RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2, 2.87 ERA) is set to start for Los Angeles.

Red Sox LHP Payton Tolle (0-1, 3.38) is slated to start the opener of a three-game series Monday in Detroit against Tigers’ ace LHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.70).

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