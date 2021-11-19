ATLANTA (WHDH) — Eagle-eyed fans noticed something off with the jersey of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during New England’s win against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

The inside of the “0” on the back of his jersey appeared to be missing red stitching.

One Twitter user wrote, “The back of Mac Jones jersey the 0 is missing the red stroke on the inside of it and it’s driving me absolutely nuts.”

Others took screenshots of the game to show the missing stitching on the back of Jones’ jersey.

The Patriots went on to beat the Falcons 25-0.

