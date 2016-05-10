Celtics announce plans to build new “world-class” practice facility

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics have announced plans to construct a new practice facility at Boston Landing in Allston-Brighton.

The Celtics currently practice at a facility in Waltham, where the team has been since 1999, but will take a page from the Boston Bruins, who are currently constructing a state-of-the-art facility in the same area.

According to the team’s press release, the new facility will be 55 feet in the air and cantilevered out to the edge of the Mass Pike. The plan is for the team’s 17 NBA championship banners to be visible from the Pike with a 40-foot glass wall that encloses the practice courts.

The Boston Landing space is also home to the new world headquarters of New Balance Athletics, Inc. The 15-acre mixed-use development will also have a commuter rail station on the Framingham/Worcester line.

The development plans include additional office buildings, retail and restaurant spaces, and a sports complex, in addition to the Bruins’ new facility.

“We are proud to team with New Balance Development in the creation of a best-in-class athletic training and practice facility that will provide Celticsp layers, coaches, and training staff with the resources, technology, and programming to compete at the highest level in an increasingly competitive NBA landscape,” said Celtics President Rich Gotham. “The Boston Landing location will bring us closer to our game day home at the TD Garden while providing high-impact brand visibility.”

The new facility will include two parquet-floor courts, expanded strength and conditioning facilities, improved locker rooms and a players’ lounge, physical therapy areas, sports science and nutrition facilities, and an expanded media work room, among other improvements.

Construction for the project is expected to begin in the fall of this year, with an estimated completion date of Spring 2018.

