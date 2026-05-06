BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been fined $50,000 by the NBA over comments he made criticizing league referees during a livestream after the team was eliminated from the playoffs.

On a Twitch stream, Brown said the referees had an agenda and were targeting him for the push off move he uses to get separation on the court.

“They clearly had an agenda, you know how they responded. You’re going to lead the playoffs in offensive fouls,” Brown said.

The 29-year-old went on to say that the referees need to be investigated. He also shared grievances and defended his playmaking following the game seven loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

This year’s Celtics team became the first in franchise history to blow a 3-1 series lead with their 109-100 defeat on Saturday.

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