While the Celtics came up short on Thursday night and closed the door on the possibility of an 18th banner hanging in Boston in 2022, Vegas oddsmakers are bullish on Boston’s chances of winning the 2023 championship.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics opened as co-favorites to win next season’s title alongside the LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors.

The Clippers, Nets, Celtics and Warriors all have the same odds to win the 2023 NBA Championship (+600) pic.twitter.com/nAQfjgGlMp — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 17, 2022

Every member of the Celtics’ 2022 playoff rotation is still under contract for next season.

