BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics have agreed to terms with small forward Sam Hauser on a new three-year, $6 million deal, according to a report by the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

While the top of the Celtics’ rotation looked solidified after Friday’s reported agreement with free agent Danilo Gallinari and trade for Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon, Boston is hoping that Hauser will have a tangible impact in 2023.

According to a league source, the Celtics and forward Sam Hauser have agreed to a three-year deal worth approximately $6 million. The first two years are fully guaranteed.

Cs are hopeful Hauser can be a real contributor next season. https://t.co/y2fzvkurvH — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 3, 2022

The University of Virginia product spent most of the 2022 season either buried on the Celtics bench or with their G-League team in Portland, Maine. Hauser finished the G-League season ranked third in the league in three pointers per game with 4.4 triples. It’s for this natural shooting ability and hopeful athletic maturation that there is “eternal optimism” within the Celtics that the sharp shooter will be able to be a regular contributor in his sophomore season, according to Himmelsbach.

Hauser originally signed a two-way contract with Boston last summer before his contract was converted to full-time status after a flurry of trade deadline moves opened roster spots in February.

Hauser is expected to join the Celtics’ Las Vegas Summer League roster in time for their opening game against the Miami Heat on July 9.

The Celtics currently have three open roster spots after their busy opening week to free agency.

