BOSTON (WHDH) - The full schedule for the Celtics’ 2022-2023 regular season was released on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the headline dates are a holiday showdown with the Bucks on Christmas Day and a pair of Finals rematches against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on December 10 and at TD Garden on January 19.

The Celtics will open the season at home when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. Three days later the Celtics will travel to Miami for an Eastern Conference Finals rematch against the Heat on October 21.

The full schedule can be viewed at on the Celtics’ website.

