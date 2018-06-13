Celtics star Irving talks 1-on-1 with 7News about ‘Uncle Drew’ film

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Kyrie Irving is taking his talents on the court to the big screen in the new film Uncle Drew.

The all-star point guard, known for his creativity and finishing touch on the basketball court, sat down with 7’s sports director Joe Amorsino to discuss his upcoming movie.

“How do you do all this?” Amorsino asked. “You’re an NBA player, you’re traded, you’re in Boston, you’re filming a movie. How do you balance all this?

“You do your best, man, “Irving answered. “You figure out where you want to give your energy to, what you’re going to commit yourself to, then you just got after it, man. It’s just pretty simple.”

Irving plays the lead character in Uncle Drew, which is set to be released on June 29. Uncle Drew reunites with his old basketball team in hopes of winning a tournament. He prepped for the character by watching older basketball players.

“They have a certain wise, kind of ingrained knowledge,” Irving said. “They’re still mentally sharp but their body just can’t do it anymore. When they do switch it on, they’re ready to go again, so it was pretty awesome to be able to take that and turn it into Uncle Drew.”

Movie fans will enjoy a cast featuring former NBA stars Shaquille O’Neil, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson and former WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

