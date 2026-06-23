For now, Jaylen Brown is a member of the Boston Celtics.

But how long that remains the case is unclear after the 2024 NBA Finals MVP’s name was mentioned as being part of Boston’s potential trade offer to Milwaukee for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The offer for the Bucks’ star, which was reportedly Brown and a pair of first-round draft picks, wasn’t enough to beat Miami’s offer of four first-round picks, a second-round pick and multiple players, including the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro.

On Monday, before Antetokounmpo was ultimately dealt to the Heat, Brown posted a video on Twitch in which he described his mood.

“To all the people that’s doubted me, that want me to do this, or want me, you’re turning me into a monster,” Brown said.

It’s left an uncertain mood around the Celtics organization, just two years removed from winning the franchise’s 18th NBA championship.

Why is Brown upset?

Brown has spoken in previous years about how he’s felt disrespected by both media and people around the league for what he’s achieved during his career.

Though he took Eastern Conference finals and NBA Finals honors during the Celtics most recent championship run, he was left off the United States 2024 Paris Olympics roster.

Then this season, with Jayson Tatum playing in just 16 games during the regular season while he rehabbed from a ruptured Achilles tendon, Brown averaged career highs in points (28.7), rebounds (6.9) and assists (5.1) while finishing sixth in MVP voting.

This is also not the first time that Brown’s name has come about in trade talks. He previously was rumored to be part of multiple overtures for Kevin Durant, the most recent being in 2022 before Durant was ultimately traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix.

What’s next for the Celtics

That also is unknown. The general belief is that Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had a contingency plan if the team’s pursuit of Antetokounmpo came up empty.

The stakes are now high heading into the NBA draft on Tuesday night, which marks the unofficial start of player offseason movement.

Brown still has three seasons and about $182 million left on what was then a record, five-year, $304 million supermax deal he signed in 2023.

He’s eligible to sign a two-year extension to that deal worth about $140 million on July 26.

That will tell a lot about willing the Celtics are to commit more years for the 10-year veteran who will be 30 years old when next season begins.

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