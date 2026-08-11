TORONTO (AP) — Charles McAdoo homered and Jameson Taillon pitched four scoreless innings before leaving with an injury as the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 2-1 on Monday night to hand the Red Sox their third loss in a row.

Boston’s skid follows a nine-game winning streak that capped a franchise-record string of 27 victories in 30 games.

McAdoo hit his second major league home run in nine career games leading off the fifth. The 24-year-old rookie made his first start at third base in place of Kazuma Okamoto, a late scratch due to a bruised left knee.

Taillon gave up one hit and walked three before exiting with forearm discomfort. It was his second start for the Blue Jays and first at home since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs in a trade on Aug. 2.

Simeon Woods-Richardson (2-7) replaced Taillon to begin the fifth and gave up one run in three innings for the win. Louis Varland pitched a scoreless ninth for his 25th save.

Red Sox starter Sonny Gray (14-3) permitted two runs and six hits in six innings.

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