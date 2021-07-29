FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans will be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus while attending training camp this week.

The Kraft Center for Community Health Mobile Vaccination Clinic is set to administer free vaccinations to anyone attending practice between Thursday and Saturday.

Fans who receive the vaccine will receive a $25 voucher for concessions at training camp and free admission to the Patriots Hall.

The health staff that administers the vaccine will assist with coordinating the recipient’s second dose.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)