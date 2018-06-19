The Cristiano Ronaldo statue that many criticized for not looking like the professional soccer player has been replaced at a Portuguese airport.

Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport revealed the bust of one of the world’s most recognizable athletes in March of last year.

Several people felt the statue did not represent Ronaldo and mocked it online.

The airport recently replaced the bust with a more realistic-looking version of Ronaldo.

