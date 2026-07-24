FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins will be with the New England Patriots for the start of training camp this week, but the three-time NFL All-Pro receiver and five-time Pro Bowler isn’t in town for a tryout. He’s exploring the idea of entering the coaching ranks.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Hopkins, a current free agent who played under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, will be shadowing various members of the staff when New England opens practice on Tuesday.

“When he and I talked, he asked if he could come out and hang out for a couple of days and be around the coaches, be around the personnel department,” Vrabel said. “And I called the league to make sure that would be OK. And then I invited him back, and that’s where he’s been the last couple of days. He’ll be here for the next couple of days.”

Hopkins has played 13 NFL seasons, spending last year in Baltimore playing in a mostly reserve role at age 33. Now 34, he is far removed from producing more than 1,300 receiving yards four times in his first eight NFL seasons.

He’s played for five teams and went unsigned this offseason.

The Patriots made a long-anticipated splash last month when they traded for receiver A.J. Brown — another of Vrabel’s former players — adding some heft to quarterback Drake Maye’s receiving corps.

But Vrabel was clear that the presence of Hopkins at the Patriots’ facility in no way constituted a tryout.

“He is not coaching here and he is helping out the offensive coaches and being with our personnel guys,” Vrabel said. “He loves football and people that love football and playing football for the length of time that he did wants I think to explore the opportunities and what that looks like after his playing career is over.”

Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane said he thinks Hopkins would be an excellent coach if that’s the route he chooses to pursue.

“I gave him a big hug,” Spillane said. “Obviously, a potential Hall of Fame guy, a guy that has played the game the right way and, I’m sure he’ll do great as a coach.”

Gabe Jacas remains unsigned by the Patriots

Second-round draft pick Gabe Jacas was the lone player not to report for training camp on Monday.

Jacas, an edge rusher out of Illinois who the Patriots traded up eight spots to select 55th overall in April, remains the lone second-round pick not to come to an agreement on his first NFL contract.

“Continuing to work through the contract. I think that those (negotiations) have been positive, between the club and his representative,” Vrabel said. “Hopefully, we’ll get him in here sooner rather than later. Not going to put a timeline on it or a timeframe. But I’ve spoken to Gabe personally, and again, excited to get him in when he’s under contract.”

Christian Gonzalez reports amid contract extension talks

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez reported and will be on the field for Tuesday’s initial practice as he continues to seek a long-term contract extension.

After skipping the team’s voluntary offseason workouts last month, Gonzalez was present for all of New England’s three-day mandatory minicamp last month.

“He is here, and I would expect him to participate,” Vrabel said.

The coach characterized contract negotiations as “ongoing between the club and his agents.”

The team picked up its star cornerback’s fifth-year option in April, meaning he’ll make just over $18 million in the final year of his rookie deal in 2027. But he wants security beyond that.

Fellow cornerback Marcus Jones said although he hasn’t discussed any details of the situation with Gonzalez, he is confident he wants to remain in New England.

“Gonzo loves it here,” Jones said. “I know that for a fact.”

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