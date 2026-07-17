MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Ahead of Patriots training camp next week, Quarterback Drake Maye got a pre-season warm-up at a youth summer camp at Mansfield High School, playing football and doing drills with the kids there.

Children and teenagers ages six to 16 muscled through the summer heat to catch passes from one of the NFL’s best. Mansfield High School hosted the event, and football Head Coach Mike Redding said he was more than happy to welcome Maye.

“He’s been such a great role model since he joined the organization. Obviously he’s a great player. He’s going to be an all-pro, but just the way he carries himself with class on and off the field. You want the best players in your area to be good people that you can look up to. Tom Brady did it for decades, and we’re so fortunate to have Drake Maye now kind of picking up where Tom left off,” Redding said.

“Drake Maye coming means a lot to me,” one child said.

With Maye coming off of a Super Bowl appearance and a near MVP season, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the kids to run drills and learn the fundamentals of the game from him. However, many of the kids said the biggest takeaway was not about the game.

“Being confident about yourself and that you can do anything you put your dream to,” one child said.

The first official practice of Patriots training camp is set for July 25th.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)