FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of New England Patriots fans packed Patriot Place on Saturday to see legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

He was joined by other Patriots Hall of Famers, including former quarterback Tom Brady, for the ceremony to honor his nine seasons with the Pats.

Wearing his red jacket, the Super Bowl champion thanked the fans who braved the rain to see his induction.

“We wouldn’t be here without all these wonderful fans here today,” he said.

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