Fire up the Duck Boats! Officials announce date of Boston Red Sox World Series parade

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes waits at the plate as Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez scores after hitting a solo home run against Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans went wild Sunday night after Boston clinched the World Series championship in Los Angeles. Now, they’re ready to celebrate with the team in Beantown.

City officials announced that a victory parade would take place Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The forecast for Wednesday looks promising with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 60 degrees.

The Red Sox won their fourth World Series title in 15 seasons when they beat the Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 5.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)