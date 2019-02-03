For Super Bowl bettors, the big game offers several different ways to strike it rich

(WHDH) — Looking to make some cash Sunday night with a well-placed bet? Thousands of bettors will have money down on the Super Bowl between the Patriots and Rams, and while there’s plenty to be made on the game’s outcome, it’s some of the other ways to win, via “prop bets,” that attract so many players.

There are more than 100 prop bets that don’t require any knowledge of football — all you need is a little luck. And you can wager on just about anything.

Some of this year’s props include how long it will take singer Gladys Knight to sing the National Anthem — the over/under is 1 minute and 50 seconds.

The legendary singer’s attire is even up for a bet — will she wear a dress or skirt, or will she wear pants?

Some of the bets get very specific, such as who will be shown first on TV during the National Anthem — Tom Brady or Jared Goff?

Another is whether Rob Gronkowski will have his hand on his heart during the Anthem.

Lots of money will be wagered on the halftime show, with bets coming in on whether Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine will wear a hat, what color his shirt will be, or whether the band will sing “Sunday Morning” during their performance.

Bettors can also wager on the number of times President Trump will tweet, the color of the bag in the first Doritos commercial, and how many times Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be shown during the broadcast.

The National Gaming Association estimates that 23 million Americans will bet on the Super Bowl, with as much as $6 billion being wagered — a number amplified by an increasing number of states legalizing sports betting.

