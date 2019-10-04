Former president George W. Bush greets Boston Bruins before season opener

DALLAS (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins got a presidential visit from George W. Bush who greeted the team before their season opener against the Dallas Stars Thursday night.

The former president shook hands with Bruins players in the locker room before their game and Bush also performed the ceremonial puck drop at center ice.

Forward Brad Marchand shared a laugh with Bush as the two joked about how Marchand is shorter than him.

Marchand posted a picture of that moment on Instagram.

The Bruins are back in action Saturday night at 9 p.m. to face the Arizona Coyotes.

