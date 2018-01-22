FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is getting paid following the Pats win Sunday.

The current 49ers quarterback has made $79,000 in bonus money for the Patriots playoff victories because he was on the Pats roster earlier this season.

If the Patriots win the Super Bowl, Garoppolo will earn an additional $112,000.

If the Pats lose, he will make $56,000.

