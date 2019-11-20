LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski traded in his New England Patriots uniform for Los Angeles Lakers gear as he joined the team’s dancers during halftime of Tuesday night’s game.

The former National Football League tight end showed off his dance moves alongside James Corden and the Laker Girls.

Tennis star Venus Williams and comedian Ian Karmel also performed with the dancers.

Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek documented the routine on Instagram.

“I can’t tell if I’m a proud gf right now or not,” she joked on her Instagram story.

On a picture of the couple, Kostek wrote, “wait, I miss the other uniform.”

This performance came the same day Gronkowski announced that he would be hosting a Super Bowl party in Miami, much to the dismay of fans who had hoped he would return to the Patriots.

The Lakers went on to beat Oklahoma City Thunder, 112 to 107.

