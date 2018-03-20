Gronkowski’s agent says Patriots tight end considering retirement

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s been six weeks since the Patriots Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Rob Gronkowski’s football future is still in doubt.

“There’s really nothing new to report on Rob. He’s, as he’s said, he’s deciding what he’s going to do with his future,” said agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Following a report that he’s considering retiring, Gronkowski told reporters after the Super Bowl loss, “I don’t know how you heard that, but I’m definitely going to look at my future for sure, going to sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at.”

Since then, Gronkowski has remained silent on the subject, aside from a couple head-scratching tweets.

Forseee your own future, control your own temptations, and your destiny will be not just be reached, it will just be starting. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 24, 2018

Rosenhaus said he is watching and waiting to see what Gronkowski does, just like everyone else.

“He’s considering several things, among them, retirement. So right now, Rob has not made that decision. I’m not sure when he will,” explained Rosenhaus. “I’m waiting, just like everybody else, to see what Rob decides at some point.”

Gronkowski has two years and a $17 million remaining on his contract.

The Patriots may not have a concrete answer until their organized team activities begin in May.

