HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jonas Harper hit a go-ahead layup with 14 seconds remaining and scored 19 points to lead Boston University to a 65-62 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday night.

Sukhmail Mathon contributed 18 points and seven rebounds for the Terriers (9-3), who notched their fifth straight win. Javante McCoy added 10 points and nine rebounds. McCoy made two free throws with 6 seconds left to push the Terriers’ lead to three.

Aaryn Rai had 17 points for the Big Green (3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Brendan Barry added 13 points. Garrison Wade had eight rebounds.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)